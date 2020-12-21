WFSJ welcomes the Society of Environmental Journalists

The World Federation of Science Journalists is very pleased to welcome the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ) as the organization’s 67th member association, the third to join our ranks in 2020. In a Board of Directors meeting held on December 15, members unanimously and quickly approved the SEJ application.

“This was an easy decision that we were delighted to make,” said WFSJ President Milica Momcilovic. “SEJ marks the gold standard for science journalism. It will be extremely satisfying to serve as a forum for their members to share ideas and insights with their colleagues from around the world.”

SEJ President Sadie Babits was also pleased.

“We are honored to join the World Federation of Science Journalists, which brings together tens of thousands of science journalists to advance, promote, and improve science journalism,” she said. “Covering our shared global environment is too big a task for any one organization, so we are excited to connect with our fellow environmental journalists across the planet to exchange ideas, stories, and resources. We look forward to working together to tell the world’s most important stories.”

SEJ, which was originally incorporated in 1990, now has some 1,600 members, mostly based in the United States and Canada. All professional members must meet the organization’s strict qualifications, which prohibit public relations or lobbying (students are exempted). This focus on professional science journalists and faculty reflect SEJ’s stated mission to strengthen the quality, reach and viability of journalism across all media to advance public understanding of environmental issues.

The organization offers its own distinctive blend of educational programs and services, primarily for professional journalists, educators and students. These activities include annual and regional conferences, tours, meet-ups and training events; the Freedom of Information Task Force; SEJ Awards for Reporting on the Environment; story grants through the Fund for Environmental Journalism; members-only listservs for peer-to-peer support; a popular mentoring program; and, of course, a lively membership network of journalists and academics.