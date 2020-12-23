Web site launch marks WFSJ’s return to the southern hemisphere

The COVID-19 pandemic likely disrupted most of your travel plans for 2020. But as the year draws to a close, the WFSJ shares its optimism for the future by launching the official website for its next major conference:www.wcsj.org.

This event is to take place from March 28 to April 3, 2022 in Medellin, Colombia, and we sincerely look forward to seeing friends old and new at this exciting venue.

“Every World Conference of Science Journalists is a cause for celebration,” says Milica Momcilovic, president of the WFSJ. But this one promises to be especially joyous. We look forward to connecting online and in person with science journalists from around the world. See you in Colombia 2022! “.

Please visit the website, which will grow regularly throughout 2021 with contributions from our community and its partners.