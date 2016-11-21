Effective Reporting on Infectious Diseases Starts with Their Understanding

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases among human beings are caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi. The diseases, it says, can be spread, directly or indirectly, from one person to another.

These diseases are some of the leading causes of death worldwide and are a contributing factor to the high-disease burden in most African countries.

Despite the high-disease burden, journalists have been putting very little effort in covering infectious diseases such as Malaria, Tuberculosis (TB), HIV among others due to ignorance about them.

It is for this reason that the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) in collaboration with the Media for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture (MESHA) and International Development Research Center (IDRC) brought together twenty journalists drawn from various African countries to Nairobi, Kenya to train them on these infectious diseases between 24-28 October, 2016.

During the one-week-long training, being among the trainees, I learned a lot about these infectious diseases, their causes, prevention, treatment and how to take precautions not to be infected during my duty as a science journalist.

Among other notable things I learned during the training is that not all bacteria in the human body are harmful. Many are beneficial and only a paltry 1% of bacteria will make one ill. Besides, I learned that as journalists we need to use the right words when reporting on these diseases to sound proper and avoid stereotyping and enhancing stigma among the affected or infected individuals.

A good example can be, using a term like a survivor of tuberculosis instead of using the word ‘victim’ when referring to a tuberculosis patient.

The presentation from our trainer, Adele Balete from South Africa made me know that many of these infectious diseases can often become difficult to control if they become resistant to commonly used drugs.

It is for this reason that scientist keep on developing improved drugs in an effort to improved drugs to contain the diseases. This was clearly demonstrated during the workshop, when the trainers brought on board an Extreme Drug Resistant tuberculosis survivor, Elizabeth Wangechi.

Ms. Wangechi, a mother of two is the first East African to have beaten all odds to overcome the most serious type of Tuberculosis called Extensively Drug Resistant (XDR) TB.

She told us about her courageous two-year uphill battle to fight XDR. Her success story of having fought and gotten cured of this type of TB is a clear testimony that infectious diseases are treatable if one follows the treatment instructions and dosage.

One of the doctors who cared for her during her treatment, Dr. Hussein Kerow, from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), an international, independent, medical humanitarian organization, explained that they had to change Wangechi’s drugs to treat her and her then two-year-old son who also had Multi Drug Resistant (MDR) TB. Dr. Kerrow worked with his colleagues, Dr. Steve Wanjala and a German medic, Dr. Jennifer.

Vaccines have also been developed to prevent infectious diseases caused by viruses and they boost the body immune system of human beings.

There is need for people to seek early treatment and those who are at risk of contracting these diseases depending on their environment should also ensure they get vaccinated in good time.

Proper hygiene is another area that need to be adhered to as some of these diseases like cholera is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholera.

With the training on good news sources and how best to keep them as presented by Anne Mikia from Kenya and how best to pitch a story to the editors as presented by MESHA secretary Aghan Daniel, I believe Africa is likely to have a bigger and superior pool of journalists who can effectively and sensitively report on theses infectious diseases.

This is going to help greatly in changing the mind set of people on these infectious diseases as most people still believe that they are as a result of superstition. And that is our role as science journalists to keep the masses informed about these diseases.

Article by Christine Ochogo from Radio Nam Lolwe in Siaya County, Kenya. Ms. Ochogo was a participant in the workshop on infectious diseases held in Nairobi, Kenya between 24-28 October, 2016.

Photograph: Ebola virus