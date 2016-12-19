Daaru Salaam University Pledges to Help Develop Somalian Science Journalism

The Somali Media for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture (SOMESHA) is thrilled to announce that Somalian science journalists obtained a quality improvement pledge from Daaru Salaam University. This partnership agreement comes after SOMESHA contacted the university administration.

Science journalism conveys reporting about science to the public including agriculture, environment, health and technology innovations, etc. is a Working as a science journalist in Somalia is a new phenomenon. Public understanding of science and technology can be a major element in promoting national prosperity, raising quality of public and private decision-making and in enriching the individuals’ lives.

SOMESHA has signed on December 17, 2016, a historic agreement with the imperative scientific and educative collaboration from Daaru Salaam University (DSU) in Somalia through the creation of a knowledge platform among Somali science journalists and its higher education institutions.

The Secretary General of SOMESHA, Mr. Daud Abdi Daud, met with Dr. Osman Mohamed, the chairman of the Board of Daaru Salaam University, and agreed to cooperate with each other.

Since 2015 SOMESHA is an Associate Member of the World Federation of Science Journalist (WFSJ) and its 48th member.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY

Daaru Salaam University is one of the leading universities in Somalia. It places its position as beacon of academic excellence offering rationally thriving academic opportunities that foster progressive scholars. The University is dedicated to the advancement of higher education in the country and that of the horn of African region by instigating model, scholars in the region.

