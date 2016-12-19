Germany’s TELI Redesigns Website and Launches a New Campaign

Founded in 1929 in Berlin, the German Science Writers Association or TELI is the world’s oldest association of technical and scientific journalists. Approaching its 90th birthday it was about time to update the website, to adjust the association’s constitution to the realities of the 21st century and to define new targets of engagement. TELI is a member of the WFSJ.

This year’s Santa Claus was generous with TELI. At a Christmas celebration at one of Munich’s famous X-mas markets, the organization’s chairman, Arno Kral, presented a successful performance throughout 2016:

At the 2016 general assembly in October, the members voted to update TELI’s constitution, drawing a line under a two-year old discussion. The journalistic landscape and its rapid changes require some adjustments. And while TELI remains an organization of technical and scientific journalists, it will increasingly promote the dialogue on science and technology in society. Consequently, it now welcomes members who want to engage in this core area.

The TELI Science Debate or Wissenschaftsdebatte

In conjunction with the European Union of Science Journalists’ Associations ( EUSJA Copenhagen Declaration

Under the Horizon 2020 outreach program, the societal inclusion and participation of citizens have become a key project of the EU. For example in PROSO “Right On Track“ ) .

Given all these important changes, the TELI website required a significant redesign, which was successfully implemented and launched by the end of 2016. The new website will allow for a direct access with the many members and, consequently, will ensure a quick and broad coverage of relevant developments and events in the field of science and technology, including the use of videos.

At his Christmas speech Arno Kral also provided an outlook for 2017. The German journalists’ association has decided to launch a new campaign:

Easy German , not only in bureaucracy, administration and ministries, but above all in science and technology, urgently needed to bridge the widening gap between increasingly complex academia and laymen. This campaign will start this coming spring at TELI’s general assembly in Munich and will hopefully be carried out during the 10th World Conference of Science Journalists ( WCSJ2017

The former TELI Chairman and President emeritus of EUSJA, Hanns-J. Neubert, is an expert in the field. For the WCSJ2017 conference program he has submitted a proposal, which calls for an introduction of methods of an easier language in the field of science throughout the world. There are today already many encouraging attempts, for example in Scandinavia and in Latin America.

