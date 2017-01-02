Building and Sharing Good Practices in Science Reporting in Central America

Ms. Lucy Calderon from Guatemala recently represented the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) at the first ‘Reach and Turn’ workshop that was held at the City of Knowledge in Panama (December 12-16, 2017). The workshop’s overall aim was to shape a new communications ecosystem in the region by giving a ‘full spectrum’ overview of the political and media landscape.

The program was built around sharing good practice in science reporting: from writing to pitching to presenting to monitoring. This means turning theory into practice via interactive sessions, tailoring content for different groups, and then swapping roles.

In her article, Ms. Calderon reports on her experience during the conference.

Sharing knowledge not only can achieve to increase the number of people informed, it can also raise curiosity to learn more about a certain topic and to think in a critical way, as well as to raise the interest to reach a personal or community goal and to transform societies.

Learning how to produce the message, transmitting it through the right channel, making it to catch the attention and to achieve the objective of changing mind-sets is vital, especially when it is about topics that are considered “complex” or in the control of only a few people, such is the case of the different scientific fields.

That is why, with the purpose of strengthening the communication skills of all the actors involved in the production of science, its popularization and its inclusion in public policies for the benefit of all citizens, the “Reach and Turn” a workshop was held in the City of Knowledge.

The activity aimed to strengthen the knowledge of the participants in the field of science journalism, technology, innovation and science communication.

During the intense training week, the Panamanian researchers, communicators and science journalists experienced, according to their own words, new ways of thinking, learning and doing, which will help them to improve the way they are communicating science from their respective roles.

The workshop organizers from the UNU-MERIT, Senacyt Panama and the City of Knowledge, as well as its instructors from UNU-MERIT, the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the consultant agency Opinno agreed that all the attendees stood out for their enthusiasm and proactivity.

“During the development of the workshop, like if it were to cook a delicious and nourishing food, the presence, aptitude and attitude of each participant were the main, diverse and quality ingredients that gave the seasoning to the event and they let us enjoy and taste it”, said Lucy Calderón, Guatemalan journalist, one of the instructors of the workshop and representative for the WFSJ.

Sueli Brodin, from the UNU-MERIT, said to be happy to have shared experiences and knowledge with such a dynamic group that is really engaged in science journalism and science communication.

Sara Rosero, a Panamanian biotechnologist said that all the workshop activities were very good, and it was invaluable the opportunity to share with experts and learned from them the different ways in which you can engage people with science.

ALL HANDS ON DECK

After giving her speeches about why a good storytelling is clue to catch the people interest in science; which are the challenges of science journalism in risk communication; and how to read a scientific paper, so based on it you can produce an interesting and massive journalistic piece, Calderón coordinated among the participants a SWOT analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) of science journalism and science communication in Panama.

She also asked the participants to perform a press conference parody. All the participants changed roles and experienced what it means to perform another and different role from their own. It was aimed to motivate their empathy and to learn which are the facts that they must take into consideration when researching, planning and communicating the right story from the position they could be.

THE CHIP OF AN ENTREPRENEUR MIND

During the Reach and Turn workshop, the IDB organized a Hackathon in Science Journalism and Outreach Communication; the launched challenge was how to improve Science Communication in Panama, providing and developing ideas and innovative projects. The methods to achieve the purpose were explained by the consultancy agency Opinno México.

The question in the challenge was the point to begin sharing the theory of the Design Thinking and Lean Start-up methods that are used to start a new and innovative project.

After explaining what each methodology is about and how their combination could help to solve the challenge question, Javier Iglesias, deputy of Opinno Mexico invited the participants to pitch their proposals in one minute.

The participants chose the best four proposals, decided which one will support and had a day to improve it and to make a final presentation in front of a jury and the other participants; at the end, two groups were the winners.

A scientific reality show and the TV program IMAGINA were the winner projects; however, all participants won knowledge, experience and remained motivated to keep working on their creativity and leadership.

Nicolas Cañete, from the Competitiveness and Innovation Division at IDB, said that the main Hackathon´s goal is to leave in the participants the “chip” of a competitive mind-set so they can better structure their ideas and then they can get financial support to make true those proposals aimed to improve science communication, technology, and innovation in their country.

ARTICLE BY LUCY CALDERON

Ms. Calderon participated in the ‘Reach and Turn’ workshop on behalf of the WFSJ (Panama, December 12-16, 2017)