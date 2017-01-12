Congrats! to the Association of Science Journalists of Montenegro the WFSJ’s 53rd Member Association

Congratulations to the recently established Association of Science Journalists of Montenegro (ASJM) representing (science) journalists of several of Montenegro’s main media including daily newspapers, such as Pobjeda and Dan, the Radio Television of Montenegro (RTCG), and various online media portals and radio stations. The ASJM becomes the WFSJ’s 53rd Member Association.

Some of the ASJM’s members met over the past few years at international events such as the Erice International School of Science Journalism in Italy or at the 100xCIENCIA forum in Spain.

Several journalists met again on 11 November 2016 at a workshop organized by the University of Montenegro. The journalists agreed to set up the new association, voted its constitution and representatives (the board), and during which it decided to pursue memberships of international bodies, such as the EUSJA and the WFSJ.

The association has a Facebook group for its members and a blog.

CONTACT

Ms. Maria Bolevich – email address: mariabolevich@gmail.com or Twitter: @1989_mariab.

