Apply for a Travel Fellowship to Attend WCSJ2017

Call for Travel Fellowships to attend the conference in San Francisco (October 26-30, 2017). Deadline to apply March 15, 2017.

Thanks to generous support from foundations, media organizations, and individual donors, the 10th World Conference of Science Journalists is excited to offer travel fellowships for professional and student attendees from the U.S. and abroad.

The fellowships – General Travel Fellowships and Student Travel Fellowships – are intended to enable those who otherwise could not attend to join us for the conference in San Francisco, October 26-30, 2017. They will provide full or partial support to cover economy airfare, accommodation for the duration of the conference, and reasonable ground transport, up to a maximum amount based on the traveler’s location and circumstances. Fellowship recipients will receive basic complimentary meeting registration.