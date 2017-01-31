New Canadian Board Member Joins WFSJ’s Board

The WFSJ is happy to announce the nomination of Mr. Daniel Coderre as new Executive Board Member. Mr. Coderre is filling one of the two Canadian Board Member seats that have been vacant since June 2015.

Mr. Coderre is the current President and CEO of Genome Quebec. His mandate at Genome Quebec is to consolidate the strategic position of genomics in health, agrifood, forestry and sustainable development. He brings with him a wealth of experience in both Canada and on the international stage. Mr. Coderre has held positions on more than twenty committees, such as scientific, government and international committees and various commissions on science, technology, and innovation. His track record is, therefore, a good match with the WFSJ’s mission and objectives.

We are looking forward to working with Mr. Damiel Coderre as well as with the other Board Members to create a continues, dynamic and positive impact on science journalism around the world.

Read a more extensive biography on our new Board Member here.