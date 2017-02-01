Apply for a Travel Fellowship to Attend WCSJ2017

Thanks to generous support from foundations, media organizations, and individual donors, the 10th World Conference of Science Journalists is excited to offer travel fellowships for professional and student attendees from the U.S. and abroad.
Applications will be accepted until March 15, 2017. Successful applicants will be notified by April 15 to allow for plenty of time to plan travel and acquire any necessary visas. Selected fellows will be informed of the exact amount of funding offered at the time of notification.
Visit the WCSJ2017 website here for more details on each type of fellowship and a link to apply.
Eric LauwersFebruary 1st, 2017 View Profile