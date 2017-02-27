Ethics & Principles for Science & Society Policy-Making – The Brussels Declaration

The Brussels Declaration was published on 17th February, 2017 at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) meeting in Boston, USA. It is a 20-point blueprint for a set of ethics and principles to inform work at the boundaries of science, society and policy.

The Declaration makes the case for a multidisciplinary approach that will encourage greater integrity and accountability among stakeholders.

The document brings together findings from a series of five consultation events and symposia at global conferences in 2012–16, in which more than 300 individuals from 35 countries examined the science of science policymaking. Using a grass-roots approach involving politicians, science advisers, scientific officers from industry, civil society leaders, clinicians, social scientists, academia and science editors, the aim was to boost understanding of how power operates in science and society and to explain why evidence plus dialogue rarely equals good decisions and laws.

Read and download the Declaration below:

Source: SciCom – Making Sense of Science