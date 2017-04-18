March for Science // Marche pour la science Montreal – 22 April/Avril

Ce samedi 22 avril à 12 h aura lieu à Montréal la marche pour la science et pour la Terre ! La marche partira de la Place Émilie-Gamelin qui se trouve juste en face de la Grande Bibliothèque, BAnQ. Invitez vos amis et partage l’événement par la page Facebook de la marche.

This Saturday 22 April at 12:00 the March for Science and the planet will take place in Montreal. The March starts at the Place Émilie-Gamelin just in front of the Grande Bibliothéque, BAnQ. Invite your friends and share the event on the March’s Facebook page.