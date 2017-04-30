The European Conference for Science Journalists 2017 (ECSJ2017) – Copenhagen, 26-30 June

The 4th European Conference for Science Journalists (ECSJ2017): Bringing Science Forward is the main gathering for European science journalists and communicators. It will take place 26-30 June in Copenhagen, Denmark. The conference will be a week of inspiration and cooperation among engaged and talented professionals. Together, they will show the importance of science in our daily lives and explore the opportunities and benefits of new media.

ECSJ2017 is an interactive and communicative event. It will provide a media platform for streaming video and podcasting from the conference. The conference will also offer work grants for science journalists from all over the world for the production of material during and after the conference.

ECSJ2017’s aim is to inspire through activities. The conference will, therefore, offer a variety of experiences, such as speeches in the plenum, workshops, training opportunities, academic and commercial field studies as well as time for networking. In addition to traditional conference elements, such as talks and debates among leading professionals, participants will interact with their peers from many nationalities and cultures. We expect lively debates on current issues among diverse professionals, including researchers, journalists, artists, teachers, politicians, and students.

More information on ECSJ2017 can be found here.

Registration is now open. Early bird registration ends on May 15th.