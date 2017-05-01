WCSJ2017 // Program sessions and schedule online!

The program for the 10th World Conference of Science Journalists in San Francisco (26-30 October) is now online!

It includes 49 breakout sessions centered around seven themes, including a rich selection of science and society sessions and research briefings organized by CASW on topics that range from South American dinosaurs to gene editing.

A track on global health journalism produced by the U.S. Association of Health Care Journalists will tackle public health issues such as the refugee crisis and antibiotic resistance.

The online platform allows you to easily search the schedule by date, type of event, by themes and/or speakers: http://wcsj2017.org/schedule/

