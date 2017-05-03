How to Improve Your Online Privacy as a Journalist?

What precisely needs to be done to ensure that a journalist’s sources and data are secured and well? In Online Privacy for Journalists, the former Haaretz Deputy Editor, Michael Dagan, will teach you tips and tricks to project your sources and valuable information.

You would be hard-pressed to find a journalist who would disagree that it is harder than ever to protect your data and your sources. And it is only becoming more difficult as technology continues to develop, with a perpetual “technological arms race” between those who want to protect their information and those who want to steal it. It is not enough now just to be a good journalist; one must be tech-savvy and stay up-to-date with the latest communications technologies and know how to protect your information, lest you send a message which is intercepted and ends up in the wrong hands.

One of the worst parts is that merely searching the web for privacy-enhancing software tools can very well cause the NSA to track you. Even if a journalist is to use the Tor network (and many do), this can be easily detected, only causing to be flagged as a suspicious character. So while there is no golden bullet to protecting yourself as a science, political, technology or other journalists, there are steps that you can take to protect yourself from the prying eyes of the government or anyone else who stands to gain from stealing your information.

The guide Online Privacy for Journalists outlines topics such as how to communicate with sources and safeguard sensitive data, how to use two-factor authentication, how to become anonymous online, how to secure your email, and even which search engines are safer to use.

Read the publication here. The HTML-version of the publication can be accessed here in several languages. Just click on the flag in the top right corner to read the article in your language of choice.