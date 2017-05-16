The Cooper Square Review: a New Online Publication Devoted to the World of Science.

Welcome to the Cooper Square Review (CSR), a new publication devoted to book reviews, essays, and musings from and about the world of science.

The CSR features science-related essays and ruminations, as well as reviews of the latest popular science books. The website aims to bring you writing that captures the spirit and diversity of science today, from the people who do it (or write about it).

The CSR is a project of the Carter Journalism Institute at New York University, with the generous support of the Simons Foundation.

Much of the work you will read on the website was written for the Science Communication Workshops at NYU. Workshop participants come from NYU’s eight Washington Square science divisions (biological anthropology, biology, chemistry, computer science, mathematics, neuroscience, physics and psychology), and from NYU’s medical, dental, and nursing schools.

You may also see contributions from students and graduates of the Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program at NYU, a masters program for aspiring science journalists.

QUESTIONS? SUGGESTIONS?

Want to talk back or push back? Please email CooperSquareReview@gmail.com.

