WFSJ Board Election 2017

Four (4) international board positions will be vacated at the end of the 10th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2017) in San Francisco in October 2017. These positions will be filled through an online election process by secure electronic voting.

The deadline for applications is on Friday, 7 July 2017. All details on the election process can be found on the Election Process page here.

The newly elected International Board members are announced on 23 August and will officially take up their new roles on 29 October 2017.