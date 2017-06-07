NEWS RELEASE – WFSJ’s Executive Board Reacts to US Intention to Withdraw from the 2015 Paris Climate Accord

The WFSJ’s Executive Board published a response to the US Government’s intention to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Climate Accord (COP21).

“The scientific evidence that greenhouse gas emissions are changing the climate is incontrovertible and there is strong evidence that if left unchecked, they will increasingly endanger public health and welfare. This decision means that the US, which is the second largest contributor of greenhouse gases globally, will no longer meet its targets for pollution reduction, greatly hampering international efforts to reduce the risk of severe climatological impacts.”

Read the complete news release here.

