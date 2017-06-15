New Toolkit on Nuclear Safety for Journalists

Understanding the Facts Behind Nuclear Safety

What role does nuclear play in our daily lives? What does nuclear safety mean? How are we protected in case of an accident?

The WFSJ created a unique toolkit on Nuclear Safety Culture for journalists with key information on the basic concepts of nuclear safety, the protocol in case of a nuclear event, the main actors, past events and controversies and the contacts of European Nuclear Safety Experts.

Talk to the experts and create an even more impactful story on nuclear. Consult the toolkit here.

The Toolbox on Nuclear Safety Culture was created with the financial support of the ENEN Association.

If you have any questions regarding the toolkit on nuclear safety, contact the WFSJ office via info@wfsj.org or +1 514 508 2777.