Manuel Lino (Mexico)

REASONS WHY I AM APPLYING

I’d like to start by explaining how I envision my participation as a board member of the WFSJ. To do that, I think about the two WFSJ-Kavli Symposia I attended. In those occasions, it became clear to me that the journalists coming from the US, Canada, and the UE didn’t have much idea on what was going on in the countries from the developing world and how science journalism could be of help to the people who live here. We were there, at the symposia, watching some wonderful examples of science journalism that were impossible to follow with the kind of jobs, time and resources that we usually have.

Just to give you an example, according to a survey made in 2013, in Mexico City there are less than 50 reporters covering science at all, and from those only 17 could say that that is their main activity. As far as we in the Mexican Network of Science Journalists (RedMPC) know, in the rest of the country there are no reporters that could say that science is their main subject.

I should follow saying that I’m filing this application not only with the support of the Directive Council of the RedMPC, but following its specific request to do so.

Besides the two Kavli Symposia, the only other activity of the WFSJ in which I participated was the Members’ Special Meeting held on June 1st. And I have to confess that I’m not going to the WCSJ 2017, although I did put the WFSJ in contact with the National Council for Science and Technology (CONACYT), and as a result from that some Mexican reporters will have the funds to go… I did not apply for a grant because, from an email by a colleague, I was under the impression that the presidents of Latin American associations were invited, but it turned out to be a proposal for a session that in the end was not accepted.

Since last May 31st, I’m a freelancer, so I’ll be able to make time for the meetings with fellow board members and other duties that the position at the board requires.

As for my contribution to science journalism, on the one hand, I worked as the editor of the cultural section of the newspaper El Economista for around 12 years. During that time, I oriented the cultural section to cover science as a part of the culture. At first, I did the reporting myself; later, I managed to open a position for a science reporter and also for a freelance science writer (that structure remains). That led to the curious fact that eventually, we were the ones covering science related topics that had little to do wculturesture, like innovation, environment and health.

On the other hand, I consider the formation of the RedMPC somewhat of a personal achievement. We were four people in the starting team, but it was me who gathered them and then invited the other science journalists to believe in the idea and join us.

Manuel Lino – President of RedMPC (Mexican Network of Science Journalists)

DOCUMENTS

CV

Letter of reference – Tania Martinez

Letter of reference – RedMPC