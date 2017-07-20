Milica Momcilovich (Balkan)

REASONS WHY I AM APPLYING

“We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, in which hardly anyone knows anything about science and technology”, well-known words from Carl Sagan, a great scientist, and an exemplary science communicator, seem to be even truer today than in the past.

We are witnesses of the historically fastest development of all scientific disciplines, technological informatics revolution and its strong influence on our lives. Science journalism is without doubt very important in elevating the public knowledge level, in its education and development of modern social values.

I have been a science journalist since 2006, mainly in the television field, through my involvement with Serbian Broadcasting Corporation (RTS). During this time, as an editor in the Science program and a journalist, I have acquired a great amount of knowledge and hands on experience. However, a rapidly changing world, public and technological acceleration set new standards on a yearly basis, putting an emphasis on networking on many levels. I have developed a special interest in establishing partnerships with journalists, scientists, and their institutes as one of the models for successful reporting on science and mutual capacity building.

I have been involved in the production of numerous TV shows and other formats, several of them being in partnership with the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic Serbia and British Council. Also, I am editor-in-chief of Green-web-Action for sustainable future — multimedia web based platform dedicated to carrying on with the promotion of environmental values and long-term sustainable thinking in Serbia and region with critical coverage of issues in environment, climate change health and medicine.

As a member of Advisory Board of Belgrade Science Festival I have an opportunity to facilitate round table discussions on important science topics such as safety and efficacy of vaccination, health-related or ecological risks and potential benefits of using GMO in agriculture, and other means of direct contact between scientists and the public, as well.

The role of the media in this process cannot be doubted, and that is why science journalism is important and should be developed, especially in the SEE countries, which from all I know seems to be underrepresented in SEE media sphere. I am highly interested in the board position for several reasons:

To improve my capabilities in communicating through networking

To raise the question of importance of science journalism

To improve the quality of science reporting, promote standards and support science and technology journalists

To learn about the related media mechanisms

To learn more about building and maintaining trust between science and journalism as well as rebuilding public trust in science.

In conclusion, as an experienced science journalist, active in the media and non-governmental sector, I truly believe I am a fully adequate candidate for this position. I thank you in advance for taking my application into consideration.

Milica Momcilovich – Board Member, Balkan Network of Science Journalists

