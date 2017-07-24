WFSJ Election 2017: Candidates’ profiles are now online

Many high-quality applications were sent to the Nomination Committee to run for the four (4) open international Board positions of WFSJ. The Nomination Committee have decided to nominate nine (9) candidates for the next round of electronic voting. You can find the list of candidates and their profile at:

2017 Election – Candidates page

Each member association will be able to vote for four (4) among these candidates. Please take time to read the letters of intent and the other information. All of them are eligible to run for a board position as they have fulfilled the nomination requirements.

While only the designated representative can cast the vote electronically on behalf of their association, your individual queries to the candidates are encouraged. We do want to hear from you.

The electronic voting will take place from 7-21 August via the SurveyMonkey platform.

Our many thanks to the candidates and thanks to the member associations for being part of the WFSJ.