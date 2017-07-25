Dementia: A Toolbox for Journalists

As the number of people with dementia continues to rise so does the overall media coverage of the issue, which is a positive thing. Dementia and other mental illnesses have a huge economic impact on society. Currently, dementia is estimated to cost around $818 billion per year. It is one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people worldwide.

However, people with dementia are often not dealt with in a similar way to those who suffer from, let’s say physical disabilities or better understood mental illnesses. As a consequence, when journalists do not choose their words with care the implications can be hurtful and potentially disastrous for the dementia community.

The Toolbox on Dementia for Journalists, allows journalists to cover this condition with knowledge of the facts so that they can report reliable and truthful information to the public on an illness that can be stigmatizing and certainly life changing for patients, their families and caregivers.

The Toolbox has a special focus on covering dementia in Sub-Saharan Africa. In most of the countries in that region dementia will rise significantly in the coming years since the proportion of elderly people is expected to rise dramatically.

Visit the Toolbox on Dementia here

The Toolbox on Dementia for journalists is developed with the financial support of the World Dementia Council and the assistance of the WYLD Network.