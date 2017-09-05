8th WSF in Jordan: Open Call for Applications for Travel & Accommodation Grant

SciCom – Making Sense of Science and the Royal Scientific Society of Jordan will jointly facilitate the attendance of up to 25 international science journalists for the 8th World Science Forum (WSF) that will be held in Jordan on 7 – 11 November, 2017.

The grant will provide: free registration, accommodation, onsite catering, free accommodation, free access to all program and side-event activities and a lump sum of maximum €350 towards proven travel costs.

The biennial event, themed “Science for Peace” will be hosted by the Royal Scientific Society of Jordan (RSS) and supported by several organizing partners

Hosted at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre, located at the lowest point on earth on the shores of the Dead Sea, WSF 2017 is expected to be the largest event in the series so far, with over 2,500 delegates from approximately 100 countries.

The over-riding aim of WSF 2017 is to create the first scientific open forum in the Middle East to advance global thinking and to support action on critical issues. Also, one of the main objectives of the forum is to build links between media and delegates. The aim is to offer a platform whereby print and audio-visual journalists, editors, bloggers and social media can rub shoulders with speakers and delegates to discuss and report on the latest scientific, policy and civil society developments worldwide.

You can find all details about the open call here.

The deadline for submitting an application is Friday 22nd September, 2017 12:00 pm CET.

A list of successful candidates will be posted online at www.sci-com.eu on Monday 2nd October, 2017.

Link to application form: http://bit.ly/2gI59yA