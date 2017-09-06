Attend the 2nd edition of the Futur of Health Conference in Montreal

Techno Montreal is organizing the 2nd Edition of The Great Metropolitan Conference on The Future of Health: Innovate for a connected Population.

“Tele-medicine, robotics, big data and artificial intelligence are transforming medical practices and the relationship with the patient”

The Conference will be held on Tuesday 10 October 2017 (8:30 am – 3 pm) at La Scena located on the Jacques-Cartier Wharf at Montreal’s Old-Port.

The event will welcome leading speakers from the health and technology industry, such as Dr. Aubrey de Grey, as well as from government.

Taking part in this conference will give you access to:

a network of influencers and contractors

innovative business cases

the most up-to-date technologies and upcoming ones

an amplified our networking experience – before, during and after the event

Discover the full event schedule and program here.