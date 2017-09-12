How Did African Journalists Experience the Ebola Crisis?

Journalists based in Africa suffered from a lack of credible information during the West African Ebola viral epidemic in 2014, states a report published by the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) in partnership with the Department of Journalism at Concordia University. “The report concludes that if better communication and access to credible information were in place, many deaths may have been avoided,” says Damien Chalaud, Executive Director of the WFSJ.

The online survey results showed that 93% of journalists surveyed agreed that a credible use of information during an outbreak such as Ebola needs to be improved.

