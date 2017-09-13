2017 World Congress of Science and Factual Producers (WCSFP)

Registration is now open for the 25th annual World Congress of Science and Factual Producers (WCSFP) that will be held on November 29 – December 1, 2017, in San Francisco, California.

The congress will bring together leading international content producers with broadcasters, OTT platforms and digital publishers for a three-day program of workshops, networking events, panels and – new this year – an innovation expo!

With over 700 international delegates from more than 25 countries, the WCSFP is a must-attend event for those working in science, history and other non-fiction content production and exhibition. More than 200 representatives from international broadcasters attend each year, including key decision makers from Discovery Channel, National Geographic, PBS, ABC, ARTE, BBC, NHK and more!

Mark Thompson, the President and CEO of the New York Times Co., former director general of BBC and former chief executive at Channel 4, will discuss the challenges the digital world presents to the media, the strategy he has put in place at the New York Times and how to stay ahead in the era of fake news. And, as the head of one of the White House press room’s most loathed institutions, he’ll be sharing his take on Trump—both as a lunch guest and President.

If you are interested to register for attending the 2017 Congress, an early-bird pricing is available until October 12. WFSJ Member Associations can benefit form a 20% discount on registration. Use the code WFSJ17 when registering to apply the discount.

WCSFP BURSARY:

The WCSFP also purposes a bursary – the Emerging Producers Bursary Program – which offers up-and-coming producers working in science, history, and non-fiction media a range of financial support for accreditation, travel and accommodation for Conference.

All details and apply for the bursary here: http://www.wcsfp.com/entries/emerging-producers. Deadline to apply is September 22.

Visit the WCSFP website for more details and to register for the Congress.