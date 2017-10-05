WCSJ2019 Bidding: Lausanne or Montreal?

The bid presentation for the 11th World Conference of Science Journalists in 2019 (WCSJ2019) will take place on Thursday, 26 October at the WCSJ2017 in San Francisco. That is on the first day of the conference.

Two teams – one from Europe and one from North-America – have submitted bids to host WCSJ2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland or Montreal, Canada.

THE CANDIDATES

Candidate #1: Lausanne

Three national science journalists’ associations of Switzerland, France, and Italy (SASJ, AJSPI and SWIM) joint forces to create the Alpine Consortium bidding to bring WCSJ2019 to Lausanne. Their conference theme is Reaching New Heights in Science Journalism.

Candidate #2: Montreal

The Quebec Association of Science Communicators’ (ACS) bid to host WCSJ2019 in Montreal has chosen as a theme The languages of science.

Congratulations to both candidates for taking on this challenge!

BID PRESENTATION

Both teams will present their bids at WCSJ2017 on Thursday, 26 October 2017 from 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m in Salon 1-3 at The Mariott Marquis.

All participants to the 10th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2017) are invited to attend the presentations of the bids and ask questions to the competing associations.

FINAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The present Board of the WFSJ will announce the winning bid for organizing the WCSJ2019 during the Annual General Meeting 2017 on Saturday, 28 October 2017, in Salon 13-14 at the Mariott Marquis.

BIDDING DOCUMENTATION

Prepare yourself for the bidding by going through the two bidding proposals below. Click on the thumbnail images to download the bids.