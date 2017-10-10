Vote for our Voices of Dementia project and help change views on Dementia!

The Voices of Dementia project brings together people’s experience of living with dementia, through a series of audio diaries. Serving as a public record, the day-to-day reflections of people living with dementia are captured and published, to help improve people’s understanding of dementia.



YOUR vote will help make it happen! The Voices of Dementia project needs funding. Aviva Canada offers a chance to get up to 100,000 CAD in funding for this project. Casting your vote for the project will make that possible.

The only thing you need to do is to vote online. This happens in two simple steps:

Register on the Aviva website here Register now Cast your vote here.

Voting ends on Thursday, 19 October.

Help spread the word and have your colleagues and even your friends and family vote for our project as well! The more votes our exciting project receives the bigger our chances to get the project started. Your vote can really help make the difference!

Thank you for your vote and help!

If you need more information on the project, contact Anne-Marie Legault via amlegault@wfsj.org or +1 514 508 2777.

WHY ARE WE DOING THIS PROJECT?

Almost everyone has a connection to dementia. Either a loved one has experienced it, or we hold a deep fear of the condition. But do we know what it’s like to have dementia? Stereotypes or misinformation can intimidate friends and family. This project will offer a window into the world of dementia, giving people the real voices of dementia, and reveal the surprising lives people lead after diagnosis.

Our aim is that by opening up their lives to the public, we will improve understanding of the diverse experiences of living with dementia and how communities and services can best offer support. This will also help reduce inequalities and isolation the elderly face. We shall also increase the number of high profile media stories, contributing to changing the views of dementia.

HOW DOES THE PROJECT WORK?

As the use of technology often becomes more difficult for those living with dementia, audio diaries will be done using 3D printed mobile handsets customised to be as simple as possible. At the press of a button, Diarists are able to record their audio entries, capturing thoughts and experiences as they occur.

These handsets are linked to a dedicated voicemail and as soon as a diary entry is recorded, it is automatically sent via the internet to the editorial team. The team will then listen to it, transcribe it and curate it for publication. Because these audio entries are accessible via the Voices of Dementia website, we shall ‘amplify’ in social media the voices of individuals experiencing dementia via the media.

This technology has been developed and successfully used in the United Kingdom by On Our radar (OOR).

PROJECT PARTNERS

We will be partnering on this project with the Federation of Québec Alzheimer Societies and the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

The WFSJ Team in partnership with OOR

Montreal, 5 October 2017