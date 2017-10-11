Annual General Meeting 2017 will be held at WCSJ2017

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is a closed meeting of the Federation’s general membership.

Full Member Associations, Associate Partners and Honorary Members of the WFSJ can attend the General Meeting. All documents related to the AGM 2017 will be sent to Member Associations by email.

REGISTER TO ATTEND

Register for attending the AGM by sending an email to info@wfsj.org before Monday, 23 October 2017.

If you cannot attend the meeting in person we ask you to vote by proxy by filling out this proxy form (download) and returning it signed by email to info@wfsj.org before Monday, 23 October 2017.

VENUE

The AGM2017 will take place at the 10th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2017) on Saturday, 28 October 2017 from 12:00 p.m. to 2.00 p.m. at Salon 13-14, The Marriott Marquis in San Francisco.