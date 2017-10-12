Register for the MOOC on Science Controversies: The Case of Vaccines

Registration starts on Monday, 16 October at 1 p.m. EST. The course begins on Wednesday, November 1st at 1 p.m. EST.

SHARPEN YOUR THINKING ON VACCINES

Sharpen your critical thinking and participate in the WFSJ’s first Massive Open Online Course or MOOC on: A Science Journalism Approach to Controversies: The Case of Vaccines. Take the free MOOC from anywhere, on your own time and receive an instructor-signed certificate from the WFSJ, Université Laval and Concordia University.

Controversies in science have always existed. Vaccines are controversial, even though scientific evidence clearly shows they are safe and save millions of lives. The MOOC will teach journalists how to search for the most credible institution, scientific journal, scientific paper and scientist.

The MOOC’s content is organized into five (5) short modules accessible anytime. Use the platform’s discussion board to discuss with other fellow journalists and post your ideas on the interactive map.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Early career journalists have the most to gain from the course. However, this online course is open to everyone including editors and media practitioners globally.

REGISTER FOR THE MOOC

MOOC PARTNERS

Université Laval – Concordia University Department of Journalism – Knowledge One