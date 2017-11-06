Apply for a Kavli Prize Scholarship and attend the awarding in Oslo, Norway (1-6 September 2018)

We are pleased to announce five (5) new scholarships for science journalists to attend the Kavli Prize week in Oslo, Norway (1-6 September 2018).

To select the winners of the scholarships the WFSJ will arrange a competition that will be open to science journalists from all over the world. The application deadline is Friday 15 January 2018. The jury, a sub-committee of the WFSJ-Board, will select the winners based on submitted work.

The President of the World Federation of Science Journalists will announce the winners of the scholarships at a press conference at the AAAS Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas (15-19 February 2018).

For more information go to the Kavli Prize page on our website here.