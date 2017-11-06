The End of Portugal’s Science Journalism Association: “There’s No Science Journalists’ Association Without Journalists”

The Portuguese science and environmental journalists’ association (ARCA) is about to shut down because there are no active members left.

It’s sad news for science journalism in Portugal: the Portuguese science and environmental journalists’ association (ARCA) will end its activities after various attempts to keep it active have failed over the past ten years.

José Pedro Frazão, environmental journalist and ARCA board member, announced the news at the science communication meeting, SciComPT2017 held in in Coimbra, Portugal, last month (12-13 October 2017). He was speaking at a session dedicated to the association, its start and now its end (http://scicom.pt/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Programa-SciComPT-2017.pdf).

The first plans to create this science and environmental journalists’ association began in 2003 and ARCA was eventually founded in February 2005. By 2007, the association had 41 members. But since then it has been struggling to survive.

Some members quit because they left the country, others because they stopped being journalists. This demonstrates the hard times science and environmental journalism is facing in Portugal, said José Pedro Frazão. “And there’s no science journalists’ association without journalists.”

Frazão, a founding member of ARCA, has been reporting on the environment since 1999. But, like many other science and environmental journalists, he no longer has the luxury of focusing on this field exclusively. “From reporting in war zones to interviews with politicians, I have done everything”, said Frazão, who now works as an editor in Rádio Renascença.

During its golden days, ARCA organised workshops on specific topics and meetings between its members and scientific experts. But two main factors led to the end of ARCA: media outlets’ lack of investment in science journalists and a lack of engagement of ARCA members in the activities promoted by the association.

There were two other issues that raised questions inside the association. First, the funding. How to get funding for running activities without compromising journalists’ independence?

Second, the membership. Journalists’ code of ethics draws a clear line between journalists and press officers. And ARCA board members couldn’t see themselves in an association that gathers both types of professional in the same organisation.

Frazão said he is ready to share his experiences with anyone who wishes to start a science journalists’ association from scratch. And though several of us young, early-career journalists here in Portugal are keen to cover science, the experiences of ARCA mean we are reluctant to repeat their efforts.

But science journalists here may soon find another home.

The newly-elected SciComPT (network of Portuguese science communicators) board is planning to create a science journalists’ group. This group will gather information on science, environment, health and technology journalists in Portugal and try to engage them in group activities.

Article by Vera Novais, Science Journalist for Observador (Portugal)