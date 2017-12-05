Guinean Association of Science Journalists Kicks-Off Activities on Science Journalism

Our Member Association, the Guinean Association of Science Journalists (AJSG) or l’Association des Journalistes Scientifiques de Guinée just recently launched a set of activities on science journalism.

The activities were kicked-off with a press conference at the Journalists’ Common House of Conakry on Monday 4 December welcoming 20 journalists covering Guinean scientific news.

The AJSG’s aim is to help overcome difficulties journalists encounter in vulgarizing science news and to improve access to Guinean information on science in general. However, the Association’s main objective is to “train, learn and inform Guinean journalists,” said Alpha Oumar Bagou Barry, its President.

The creation of the association will also allow Guinean journalists to connect with international science journalists’ networks such as the WFSJ.

CONTACT

Follow the AJSG on their Website, Facebook Page or Twitter Account.