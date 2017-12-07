Welcome to our latest Associate Partner: Wiley the global research and learning company

Wiley and WFSJ Partner to deliver science research and training to journalists. Our 57 Member Association’s benefit from access to scholarly journals hosted on Wiley Online Library.

John Wiley and Sons Inc., and the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) are pleased to announce a new partnership that provides access to scientific evidence to 57 member associations representing 10,000 journalists from around the world. The partnership provides journalists with access to the full collection of journals published on Wiley Online Library, on behalf of societies such as the American Cancer Society, the American Geophysical Union, and Cochrane. A new series of science training webinars will be introduced in 2018.

BENEFICIAL TO MEMBER ASSOCIATIONS

“Wiley has a long history of publishing excellence and is a trusted source of scholarly research studies,” said WFSJ Executive Director, Ann-Marie Legault. “We are thrilled to offer this membership benefit to science and technology journalists from around the globe who will now have volumes of peer-reviewed research at their fingertips through Wiley Online Library.”

Wiley Online Library hosts the world’s broadest and deepest multidisciplinary collection of online resources covering life, health and physical sciences, social science, and the humanities. It delivers integrated access to more than 6 million articles from more than 1,500 journals, which include some of the top titles in their respective fields:

Cochrane, a global independent network of researchers, professionals, patients, carers, and people interested in health, provides the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews which contains more than 10,000 reviews and protocols.

CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians is ranked number one in oncology and Cancer is one of the most preeminent peer-reviewed titles in the field.

The Journal of Geophysical Research, organized into seven disciplinary sections—most with impact factors of 3.0 or more, covers scientific research on the physical, chemical, and biological processes that contribute to the understanding of the Earth, Sun, and solar system and all of their environments and components.

Transactions of the Institute of British Geographers one of the foremost international journals of geographical research.

With an impact factor of 4.769, Reviews in Aquaculture publishes peer-reviewed review articles in aquaculture techniques, policies and planning.



IMPORTANCE TO ADDRESS COMMUNICATION CHALLENGES

“The importance of evidence-based journalism has never been greater. This partnership ensures that journalists have the facts that they need when covering the most important stories in health, science, and technology,” said Judy Verses, Executive Vice President of Research for Wiley. “By connecting journalists and researchers we will advance scientific knowledge and ultimately drive greater public awareness of important issues through the media.”

“We look forward to working with WFSJ to ensure that all their member journalists have access to the most up-to-date scientific findings on Wiley Online Library,” added Tom Griffin, Director, Global Communications and Media, Wiley. “This partnership will drive awareness of new research findings through the media and create new connections between journalists and researchers.”

2018 TRAINING WEBINARS

In 2018 WFSJ members will have access to a series of training webinars that look to increase journalists’ understanding of best practices in scientific research. The series will also tackle some of the important global challenges we face, including extreme weather conditions, antimicrobial resistance, and access to food and water. The webinars will be led by some of the world’s leading science experts with the goal of enhancing communication between researchers and journalists.

