Science writing awards for work published or broadcast in the UK or Irish based media in 2017. Open for entry on 1 January 2018.

The Awards are for works of science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) journalism/writing, in print, broadcast or online, published within the UK or Ireland and are intended for British and Irish based journalists and writers or those working for audiences in these two countries.

You do NOT need to be an ABSW member to enter the competition.

The Association of British Science Writers (ABSW) is also coordinating an award for ‘European Science Writer of the Year’ for the fourth year. This initiative has been made possible by support from Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

The award is intended to celebrate the work of a journalist or writer who promotes excellence and creativity in science, engineering, technology, and mathematics (STEM) journalism and writing. They will be recognized for entertaining and informing audiences, for inspiring new generations of journalists and writers, and for innovation in their main area of expertise. The award is limited to those who primarily work with the written word, be it features, news, or blogs, but not books. Their work may appear in print, online or both.

Each European science journalism/writing association is asked to put forward their nomination for the Award (one nominee per association). It is entirely up to each association to determine the most appropriate way to select their nominee.

The nominated writer must have been working in the country of the nominating national European association during the relevant competition year: 1 January 2017 – 31 December 2017. Supporting articles provided with the nomination must have all been first published during the competition year 1 January 2017 – 31 December 2017.

The winner of the European Science Writer of the Year Award will receive a cash prize of £600 and will be invited to attend the ABSW Science Writers Awards ceremony to be held in London in May 2018. Funds are available to cover the costs of attending the conference and ceremony.

DEADLINE TO APPLY

The deadline for making your nomination for the European Science Journalism Association Nominations is Wednesday 28 February (midnight) 2018.

MORE INFORMATION

More information on the ABSW website here.