Climate change & sustainable development high on agenda of KENSJA’s end of year meeting

Climate change and sustainable development will be on top of the agenda when the Kenya Environment and Science Journalists Association (KENSJA) holds its end of year meeting on Wednesday 20 December 2017.

The meeting will bring together the association’s members from all over the country. It will feature a roundtable facilitated by experts from the Kenyan-based Institute for Law and Environmental Governance (ILEG) and other partners.

ILEG is an independent, non-profit public interest law and policy organization focused on promoting sustainable development in Kenya. The organization works with local communities, governments, the private sector and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to ensure fair, balanced and equitable development policy choices to improve people’s lives and protect the environment.

During the meeting, the members and partners will be able to discuss various challenges facing science journalism, climate change, green energy and sustainable development in Kenya. Additionally, the association’s strategic plan for 2018-2020 will be presented by its chairperson, Rosalia Omungo.

“This is a good opportunity to wrap up the year with a round of stories on sustainable development,” said Omungo ahead of the meeting, and adding that it will be an opportunity to assess the association’s performance, chart the way forward for progress and welcome new members.

According to Omungo, the meeting will also have plenary sessions on the United Nation’s Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development and Kenya’s Vision 2030 blueprint.

“This meeting is important to KENSJA because it is one of the top associations that are advancing science communication in Africa,” said Ogodo who is also the association’s founding chairperson.

The meeting will be attended by top scientists from ILEG and outstanding science journalists from Kenya. Ochieng Ogodo, who is the association’s patron and a member of the World Federation of Science Journalists’ (WFSJ) board will also share his experience with the delegates at the meeting.

Article by Gilbert Nakweya – KENSJA

19 December 2017