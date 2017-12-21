WCSJ2017 – Discover the video page with videos of the key conference sessions

Want to relive some or all of the key sessions at the 10th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2017) in San Francisco? Or were you unfortunately not one of the 1,360 participants but interested in science topics, such as Reporting on Genome Editing, Africa & Mathematical Sciences, Women in STEM leadership, etc? Check out the session videos page on the WCSJ2017 website here.

The specially created page hosts already some of the video recordings captured. More videos will be uploaded in the next days as production is completed. Please share as much as you can the videos among the science journalist community and beyond.