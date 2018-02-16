Congrats to the five winning Kavli Prize Scholars! Meet them here.

Today, at the AAAS Meeting in Austin, Texas, the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters and the WFSJ announced the five winning Kavli Prize scholars who will get the opportunity to attend and report on the Kavli Prize Award Ceremony in Olso, Norway (1-6 September 2018).

THE FIVE WINNING JOURNALISTS

Angela Posadas Swafford – Colombia

Ling Xin – China

Iván Carillo – México

Sibusiso Biyela – South Africa

Simon Pleasants – Australia\Japan

Read their biographies here.

Congratulations! to the five winners and a big thank you to the 48 applicants from Argentina to Yemen — 29 countries — in total for sending in their very strong and interesting applications. Applicants who did not get selected now can always reapply for future Kavli Prize Scholarships.

We would also like to express our gratitude to the jury and WFSJ Board Members, Wolfgang Goede (Germany/Columbia) and Federico Kukso (Argentina), for being generous with their time and for meticulously going over all the applications.

THE KAVLI PRIZE ANNOUNCEMENT

The winners of the 2018 Kavli Prize in astrophysics, nanoscience and neuroscience will be announced May 31 14:00 UTC, 09:00 ET.

The announcement will also be broadcasted live on www.kavliprize.org.