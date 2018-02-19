Submit your session proposal for #WCSJ2019 in Lausanne. Deadline 31 May 2018.

Help us build a rich, diverse, and timely conference that is relevant and useful to all. Submit a session proposal! Deadline 31 May 2018.
The Conference Program Committee (PC) encourages science journalists and anyone with an interest in improving the quality of science journalism, to send in a proposal.
The PC is especially interested in sessions that will:
- Explore topics and feature speakers relevant to investigative and critical science journalism
- Provide space for topics and speakers from the global south
- Use innovative formats.
Find out more on the Call for Session Proposals here.
