Submit your session proposal for #WCSJ2019 in Lausanne. Deadline 31 May 2018.

  1. Home
  2. WFSJ News
  3. Submit your session proposal for #WCSJ2019 in Lausanne. Deadline 31 May 2018.

Submit your session proposal for #WCSJ2019 in Lausanne. Deadline 31 May 2018.

Help us build a rich, diverse, and timely conference that is relevant and useful to all. Submit a session proposal! Deadline 31 May 2018.

The Conference Program Committee (PC) encourages science journalists and anyone with an interest in improving the quality of science journalism, to send in a proposal.

The PC is especially interested in sessions that will:

  • Explore topics and feature speakers relevant to investigative and critical science journalism 
  • Provide space for topics and speakers from the global south 
  • Use innovative formats.

Find out more on the Call for Session Proposals here.