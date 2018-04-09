Call for Proposals: “Struggle with Politics”

Apply for the Call for Proposals for a special World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2019) project: “Struggle with Politics”. Follow a politically active scientist closely for one full year! Deadline to apply: Tuesday 15 May 2018.

Science policy is one of the most under-reported areas in science journalism because all too often science journalists do not cover the political side of science and research.

“Struggle with politics” takes place within the framework of the Lausanne World Conference. The project wants to understand why scientists get involved in politics, what they achieve, where they fail, what their colleagues think about their efforts and how this activism changes science itself.

The Struggle with Politics project is organized thanks to the Swiss Fondation H. Dudley Wright’s generous support.