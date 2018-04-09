Year in Review 2017: Download a copy

The WFSJ’s Year in Review 2017 summarizes the different projects we worked on in the past year, such as our online resources, research, events and partnerships, as well as the overall achievements at WCSJ2017 in San Francisco. Download your copy here.

SEND US YOUR FEEDBACK

Let us know what you think of our projects and the way we communicate with our Member Associations and science journalists globally. Send us your impressions and comments via info@wfsj.org. Your feedback is super useful to us and highly appreciated.