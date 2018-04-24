Spotlight on our Member Associations

// Catalonia: ACCC puts a focus on PerCientEx Observatory a database in Spanish with examples of excellence in scientific journalism and Illustraciencia the 6th edition of this international prize for scientific illustrations (Oct – Dec. 2018).
// Ghana: MJAG has on their website several articles about health-related issues threatening Ghanian public health: sickle cell, barbering practices, doctor’s poor handwriting.
// Montenegro: ASJM interviews Carlos Moedas on the importance of science journalism. More info here.
// Nepal: NSFJ published an article on the Science Behind Meditation, on NASA astronaut and scientist, Sandy Magnus, embarking on a trek through Nepal, and how isolated psychosis drives mountaineers to madness.
// Netherlands: VWN awards science journalist Martin Enserink with the ‘Golden Chisel’ – best Dutch Science Writer of 2017 – for his article ‘Fishy Business’ on science fraud. More info here.
// Somalia: SOMESHA participates in a one-day event on enhancing universal health coverage for Somali people hosted by WHO in Nairobi, Kenya on April 19th. More info here.
// Switzerland: SASJ organizes a workshop on Behind the Numbers: Statistical Concepts (30/04) and one on ‘Comment raconter une belle histoire scientifique en vidéo?’ (25/04). More info here.
// United Kingdom: ASBW organizes its UK Conference of Science Journalists (UKCSJ18) to be held at the Francis Crick Institute London (16 October 2018). More info here.
