ABSW and CIJ initiative brings science to investigative journalists

For the first time this year, a science programme is featuring in the Centre for Investigative Journalism’s (CIJ) summer conference (#CIJSummer) in London at Goldsmiths, University of London (28-30 June 2018) thanks to a collaboration with the Association of British Science Writers (ABSW). The idea of the conference is to bring science topics to investigative journalists and foster more critical reporting in science and tech.

The CIJ focuses on investigative journalism, critical inquiry, and in-depth reporting and research. Their summer conference is the UK’s only investigative journalism training event with an emphasis on teaching investigative skills. They offer a mixture of talks, demos and hands-on classes which are designed to equip journalists and anyone interested in investigations with the up-to-date investigative methods and tools.

This year’s conference is taking place on 28-30 June 2018 at Goldsmiths, University of London.

The science sessions include:

Where to look for stories of academic misconduct and why they matter,

How to find and sell good science reporting to editors,

How to read research papers and what to look out for in science press releases, and

How to report on science for general audiences: going from complex research to appealing stories.

The speakers are award-winning reporters and editors from media outlets including the Economist, New Scientist, Retraction Watch, and BBC News.

ABSW members can get 20% off the registration fee. Register for the conference here.

More information on #CIJSummer and the 2017 edition can be found on the CIJ website here.