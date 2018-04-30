JOB OFFER: Become our new Executive Director

The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is recruiting an experienced and dynamic Executive Director (ED) to provide leadership at the Federation’s headquarters based in Montreal, Canada.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE POSITION

Recruiter: World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ)

Post: Executive Director (ED)

Location: Montreal (QC), Canada

Sector: International non-profit organization

Language: English fluency required. Practical knowledge of French preferred

Content: Full time (37.5h/week)

Salary: 90,000 $ CAD – 120,000 $ CAD annual, according to experience

Deadline: Thursday 31 May 2018

Terms: Permanent position. Probation period planned.

The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is an international federation of 59 national associations of science and technology journalists from Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe; and two associate member organizations. It is a non-profit organization and the leading actor in making science journalism a strong contributor for better informed and democratic societies.

The WFSJ is recruiting an experienced and dynamic Executive Director (ED) to provide leadership at the Federation’s headquarters based in Montreal. The Executive Director is responsible for the vision, leadership, fundraising and management of WFSJ operations. The ED is expected to ensure healthy management and resource development as well as maintain the mobilization level of the WFSJ team.

With the collaboration of the board of directors, the ED is in charge of implementing the strategic plan as well as develop innovative fundraising programs. The ED maintains the global reach of the WFSJ network and oversees major international projects.

We are looking for an exceptional individual who will develop and implement a comprehensive vision of the role of science journalism in societies around the world. Candidates should be world-class managers with experience in journalism or communication, with interest and enthusiasm about science, technology, environment and medicine. The ED must show strategic leadership, ensure organizational effectiveness and effective finance management (budgeting, management and growth of resources), in order to maintain the long-term sustainability of the Federation.

A successful candidate will present a strong set of practical ideas and skills to ensure program excellence, revenue diversification, good connection with membership, as well as an effective communication strategy for the Federation.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

University degree;

English proficiency (French is an asset);

At least ten years of experience as a manager, including budget responsibility;

Experience in an executive director role;

Experience in journalism, media, or communication;

A proven track record in innovative fundraising, and ideally success in recruiting government, foundation and corporate funds in the non-profit sector;

Excellent political skills;

Experience in recruiting and managing employees, volunteers and consultants;

Outstanding interpersonal skills and ability to work in a multi-cultural and multi-national environment;

Ability to represent the organization effectively and to create sustainable partnerships in a wide range of fora;

Experience in international activities, projects, or events;

Must be able to work officially in Canada.

The position is based in Montreal, Canada but frequent overseas travel is required.

A full job description in English can be found here.

Version en français ici.

APPLICATIONS

To apply for the post please send us—the latest by Thursday 31 May 2018—a letter of application stating the skills and approach that you would bring to the post to meet the requirements, your vision of the Federation’s future, along with your CV/resume (no photos) in English by email only to: amlegault@wfsj.org.