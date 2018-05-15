Science Talks – An Educational Webinar Series from Wiley for Journalists

‘Global warming is a myth.’ ‘Eating blueberries and walnuts may help reduce risk of dementia.” These are just a couple of headlines that bombard consumers in print, on TV and online. How can readers be sure that the information they read or hear is accurate? They must rely on news outlets to provide honest, trustworthy information. But, what if the journalist is using questionable sources or doesn’t fully understanding the scientific data?

In situations when reporters are uncertain about sources or interpreting the science is where the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) can help! The WFSJ provides ongoing training and support for new and seasoned reporters around the world. In partnership with Wiley, we are pleased to introduce to our 59-member associations representing 10,000 science journalists globally a new series of webinars called Science Talks that are brought to you by The Wiley Network.

The first webinar, Science Talks with Cochrane will take place on Tuesday 22 May 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET

In this session, Power of the Media – How to Translate Cochrane Health Evidence to Inform the Public, media will learn:

How to use the Cochrane Library

What sets Cochrane evidence aside from other types of health-related studies;

Why Cochrane evidence has rigorous quality standards;

The role of media in helping to translate medical evidence to help consumers make informed health decisions.

The webinar will include time for questions and answers.

HOW TO REGISTER?

Science Talks webinars are complimentary to WFSJ members and other science journalists interested in the subject. Register for Science Talks today!

If you are not able to attend the live one-hour session the webinars will be recorded for later viewing on the WFSJ website.

WEBINAR PARTNERS

About Cochrane

Cochrane is a global independent network of researchers, professionals, patients, carers and people interested in health. Cochrane produces reviews which study all of the best available evidence generated through research and make it easier to inform decisions about health. These are called systematic reviews.

Cochrane is a not-for-profit organization with collaborators from more than 130 countries working together to produce credible, accessible health information that is free from commercial sponsorship and other conflicts of interest. Our work is recognized as representing an international gold standard for high quality, trusted information. Find out more at www.cochrane.org. Follow us on twitter @cochranecollab.

About The Wiley Network

Wiley believes the most successful individuals never stop learning. The Wiley Network draws on trusted Wiley authors, partners, and subject matter experts as well as professional leaders to share their knowledge and experiences to support learning and professional growth. Explore contributions from industry thought-leaders—from those with years of experience to those just starting out. Take advantage of white papers, infographics, interviews, opinion pieces, industry updates, videos, and more to help you stay ahead of the changing world. Customize your experience on The Wiley Network site by selecting your favourite subjects and interests.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global research and learning company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company’s website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.