WFSJ survey highlights

Between March and April, the WFSJ ran a survey among its 59 Member Associations (MA). Its aim was to help us better understand the environment in which our MAs work. The results will also allow us to improve our mission in support of science journalism globally. In total, we received 77 responses, 27 (35%) from MA representatives and 50 (65%) individual responses but all MA affiliates.

SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS

“Science communicators can remain neutral/objective even if they are working for a research institution; it is not a matter of disguising the truth or forgetting the scientific rigour to highlight the successes of their institution.”

“(..) as long as we are all clear on the biases and conflicts of each role, we’re all good. Transparency is an excellent policy.”