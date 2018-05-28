Spotlight on our Member Associations – May

Spotlight on our 59 Member Associations‘ highlights some of their content and projects that otherwise receive too little or no attention at all in the global science journalists’ community.
MAY 2018
// Catalan: ACCC organizes Illustraciencia, the 6th edition of an international prize for scientific illustrations /// PerCientEx Observatory is a database with examples of excellence in scientific journalism (both articles in Spanish).
// Guinea: AJSG successfully completes its first training in science journalism for 20 journalists. More info here. /// Teenager Alice Kourouma escaped Ebola and talks about the impact it had on her family and her passion for agriculture. More info here (both articles in French).
// Kenya: KENSJA signs a partnership with UNEP to scale up environmental and sustainability reporting in Africa and beyond. More info here.
// Japan: JASTJ presented its 13th Award for best news articles on May 10th to the Shinano Mainichi Shimbun for their article on Addiction and Reconnecting with Society. More info here.
// Somalia: SOMESHA SOMESHA and the Somali Agriculture and Animal Institute for Training and Research (SAARIT) agreed on a green industry reform through research. More info here.
// United Kingdom: ASBW announces winners of the ABSW Science Writers’ Awards for Great Britain and Ireland. More info here. /// Its UK Conference of Science Journalists (Tuesday 16 October 2018) will focus on new emerging technologies and digital innovations. More info here.
APRIL 2018
// Montenegro: ASJM interviews Carlos Moedas on the importance of science journalism. More info here.
// Ghana: MJAG has on their website several articles about health-related issues threatening Ghanian public health: sickle cell, barbering practices, doctor’s poor handwriting.
// Montenegro: ASJM interviews Carlos Moedas on the importance of science journalism. More info here.
// Nepal: NSFJ published an article on the Science Behind Meditation, on NASA astronaut and scientist, Sandy Magnus, embarking on a trek through Nepal, and how isolated psychosis drives mountaineers to madness.
// Netherlands: VWN awards science journalist Martin Enserink with the ‘Golden Chisel’ – best Dutch Science Writer of 2017 – for his article ‘Fishy Business’ on science fraud. More info here.
// Somalia: SOMESHA participates in a one-day event on enhancing universal health coverage for Somali people hosted by WHO in Nairobi, Kenya on April 19th. More info here.
// Switzerland: SASJ organizes a workshop on Behind the Numbers: Statistical Concepts (30/04) and one on ‘Comment raconter une belle histoire scientifique en vidéo?’ (25/04). More info here.
// United Kingdom: ASBW organizes its UK Conference of Science Journalists (UKCSJ18) to be held at the Francis Crick Institute London (16 October 2018). More info here.
