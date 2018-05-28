Spotlight on our Member Associations – May

Spotlight on our 59 Member Associations‘ highlights some of their content and projects that otherwise receive too little or no attention at all in the global science journalists’ community.

MAY 2018

// Catalan: ACCC organizes Illustraciencia, the 6th edition of an international prize for scientific illustrations /// PerCientEx Observatory is a database with examples of excellence in scientific journalism (both articles in Spanish).

// Guinea: AJSG successfully completes its first training in science journalism for 20 journalists. More info here. /// Teenager Alice Kourouma escaped Ebola and talks about the impact it had on her family and her passion for agriculture. More info here (both articles in French).

// Kenya: KENSJA signs a partnership with UNEP to scale up environmental and sustainability reporting in Africa and beyond. More info here.

// Japan: JASTJ presented its 13th Award for best news articles on May 10th to the Shinano Mainichi Shimbun for their article on Addiction and Reconnecting with Society. More info here.

// Somalia: SOMESHA SOMESHA and the Somali Agriculture and Animal Institute for Training and Research (SAARIT) agreed on a green industry reform through research. More info here.

// United Kingdom: ASBW announces winners of the ABSW Science Writers’ Awards for Great Britain and Ireland. More info here. /// Its UK Conference of Science Journalists (Tuesday 16 October 2018) will focus on new emerging technologies and digital innovations. More info here.

APRIL 2018