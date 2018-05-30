KS4 – Interim paper on the 4th Kavli Symposium on science journalism in Austin

Ryan Wallace, a researcher and doctoral student at the University of Texas’ School of Journalism, attended our 4th Kavli Symposium on Science Journalism (KS4) in Austin, Texas (19-21 February 2018) and wrote an interim paper on his experience and findings.

The 4th Kavli Symposium was attended by approx. 50 journalists, researchers, scientists, academia, etc. from a number of countries, and “while some conferences only focus on academic research or are solely geared towards professional development the Symposium is unique in that it blends both to give a wide view of the science journalism landscape and its future directions.”

David Secko, Chair of the Department of Journalism at Concordia University in Montreal, is currently finalizing the full KS4-report. It will be made available soon.

Download Mr. Wallace’s interim paper here.

More information on KS4 can be found here.