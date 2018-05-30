Register for the 2018 Annual General Meeting at ESOF2018 – Tuesday 10 July 2018

The 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM18) of the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is a closed meeting of the Federation’s general membership. Our next AGM18 will take place on Tuesday 10 July at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at ESOF2018 in Toulouse, France.

WHO CAN ATTEND?

Full Member Associations, Associate Partners and Honorary Members of the WFSJ can all attend the General Meeting.

THE VENUE

AGM18 will take place at the EuroScience Open Forum – ESOF2018 in Toulouse at the Centre de Congrès on Tuesday 1o July 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The exact room will be communicated later.

All AGM18 related documents will be sent directly by email to our 59 Member Associations. We encourage you to participate in AGM18 which will allow you to have your say in the future of WFSJ.

REGISTER!

Register for attending AGM18 by sending an email to info@wfsj.org before Monday 2 July 2018 12:00 pm EST. If you cannot attend the meeting in person we ask you to vote by proxy by filling out this proxy form {download document} and returning it signed by email to info@wfsj.org before Monday 2 July 2018.